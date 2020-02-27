Sick passenger taken off WestJet plane in Winnipeg

A sick passenger was taken off a plane that landed in Winnipeg Thursday afternoon.

Winnipeg Airports Authority spokesperson Tyler McAfee said WestJet Flight 448 landed in Winnipeg shortly after 2:15 p.m. and paramedics went to assist.

"A passenger on board had expressed that they had a medical issue," he said, though he declined to say more about the person's symptoms.

"With the current climate [with coronavirus] there's some heightened awareness around these things, but medical things like this are not uncommon."

McAfee says the rest of the passengers were allowed to leave the plane.

CBC News has reached out to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority. A spokesperson told CBC News they are aware of the situation but wouldn't provide further comment.

CBC has also reached out to Manitoba Health.