Brain damage feared for boy who survived apartment pool tragedy

A 10-year-old boy might have irreversible brain damage after surviving the apartment complex pool tragedy that killed his father and brother.

Hospital tests done on Thursday suggest Shreyaan Misra might have difficulty walking or seeing, said Ajay Pandey, president of the Hindu Society of Manitoba.

"There is a possibility that he can recover, but he is still not out of critical condition," said Pandey.

"So we are still hoping that he will do better, day by day."

On April 21, emergency crews responded to a call at a swimming pool at the Courts of St. James apartment complex. Shreyaan was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, with his father, Ram Nivash Misra, 38, and his brother, Aarav, 9, who both later died in hospital.

Pandey said the family was new to Canada — the boys' father came to Winnipeg from India just over a year ago, and their mother, Anupam Tripathi, came with her sons a few months ago. The family moved to the St. James apartment building at the beginning of April.

Pandey said it was unclear what happened in the pool, but he was told it was an accidental drowning.

Doctors said Shreyaan may need to use a wheelchair, Pandey said.

"There is a possibility of that," he said.

"But you know, [the] doctor at the same time said there are miracles that happen. Sometimes there have been bad test results and [a] very good outcome afterward. And sometimes there have been very good test results, and then not that good [of an] outcome afterward. So nobody can say exactly what is going to happen in the future."

Mother 'completely devastated'

Tripathi was not in the pool with her husband and sons, but was in shock after and is still being medicated at the hospital, Pandey said.

"She is not doing well," he said.

"She feels completely devastated."

The tragedy had a big impact on the Hindu community in Winnipeg, but it's still too early for anyone to know what will happen to Shreyaan, Pandey said.

"Everybody is trying to come together … [The] doctor says it can take a long, long time, actually. Recovery can take a long time," he said.

"He is not out of his critical condition, but we all are hoping that he will recover and he will do whatever he can do."