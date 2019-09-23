Man hit multiple times in 1 of 3 shootings in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are investigating several incidents of gunfire in the city over the past few days.

Around 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 21, officers were called to a strip club on Arlington Street, near Logan Avenue, for reports of shots fired. Police were told multiple people were in front of the club when someone began to fire shots before running away.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

At about 2:30 a.m., police were called again about gunshots, this time in the parking lot of the Pembina Hotel, just south of the Jubilee Avenue intersection.

Numerous were shots fired, causing property damage in the area, police said. There are no known injuries and no suspects.

The third incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday, leaving a 24-year-old man with multiple wounds.

A vehicle with multiple passengers was near Waterfront Drive and Heaton Avenue in the Point Douglas neighbourhood when a second vehicle pulled up. Numerous shots were fired from that second vehicle, which then sped off, police said.

The 24-year-old man checked into a hospital on his own for treatment. Police also found property damage in the area.

