Man arrested, stolen shotgun recovered after shots fired near Hargrave and Assiniboine

Winnipeg police charged a man with multiple weapons offences and recovered a stolen shotgun after someone reported a man firing a gun in the Broadway-Assiniboine neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the area of Assiniboine Avenue and Hargrave Street shortly after midnight on Friday.

Police cleared a Hargrave Street building, where a man had been seen entering after the shots were fired. Members of the tactical support unit and K-9 unit were called in to help, and a suspect was arrested in front of the building around 1:35 a.m.

After obtaining a search warrant for a suite inside the building, investigators found a sawed-off 20-gauge shotgun and various rounds of ammunition. The gun had been reported stolen from Stonewall in 2017.

Police believe a man made several threats over text message to two people who live elsewhere in Winnipeg. A man later fired a shotgun at two dumpsters on Assiniboine Avenue.

A 37-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with 11 offences in total, including two charges of uttering threats, use of a firearm in committing an indictable offence, careless use of a firearm, and possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime.

