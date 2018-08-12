'It's just surreal': Woman awoken by shotgun blast through condo window

A Winnipeg woman who woke up to the sound of gunfire coming through one of her windows early Sunday thinks she was the victim of a shooter who had the wrong address.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at Miranda Conn's condo on Cathedral Avenue in the Luxton neighbourhood.

"Suddenly I just hear this clap, like a thunderclap of just glass shattering. And I was jolted awake. And my heart was just pounding," Conn told CBC later Sunday.

Conn and her boyfriend had been asleep in a nearby bedroom. When they got up, they realized the sound had come from a shotgun that had fired through her condominium's upper-floor window.

"It's just shocking," said Conn. "I'm thinking, what if I had been in there? What if my boyfriend had been in there?"

After the couple called police, Conn says they left the condo as soon as they could.

"We packed up some bags and I went over to his place," she said. "I am not spending another night in there."

Conn says police have told her random shootings are rare and in this case the shooter may have simply had the wrong address. (CBC)

Conn says police told her it was lucky no one was in the way of the gunfire.

"The police even said, considering the fact that shards of glass were flying all the way into the kitchen, you could have been seriously hurt," she said.

"It's just surreal to think about that this could just happen."

She also said police told her random shootings are rare and in this case the shooter more than likely simply got the target's address wrong.

"They get a vague description from somebody — like, say, related to drugs or money — and then they just shoot something. Could have been the wrong block for all I know," she said.

"The police said it seems like they just might have got the wrong house."

Coincidentally, Conn recently sold her condo and is scheduled to move out next week.

