Shotgun blast nearly hits child after shots fired through door of Winnipeg house

A pre-teen child was nearly hit by a shotgun blast after a man kicked in the porch door of a Winnipeg house then shot through the front door, police say.

Police allege the same man then tried to kick in the front and back doors of another house one street over, before officers found him and used a Taser to get him under control and arrested.

A 31-year-old man, who police believe was under the influence of methamphetamine, is charged with numerous firearm and break-and-enter offences.

He is not known to anyone in the homes he targeted, police said.

"It's completely egregious. It's completely terrifying," Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Dani McKinnon said Tuesday.

The first incident began just after 9 p.m. Monday at a house in the 700 block of Home Street, in the city's West End, police said.

The man then went to the second house, in the 600 block of Arlington Street, according to police.

The caller from that house told police the man had been there the past two nights as well, which prompted the frightened residents to put a two-by-four board across the back door.

When officers searched the area, they found the man on Arlington near the rear lane of Sargent Avenue, holding a sawed-off shotgun, a Tuesday news release from the police service said.

He dropped the gun and ran when he saw officers, who chased after him before getting close enough to use the Taser.

