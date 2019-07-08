'It's terrifying': Police probe possible gunshot at Crescentwood basketball court

A Winnipeg Police Service officer searches outside a basketball court on Rockwood Street in Crescentwood Sunday night. (CBC)

A large police presence descended on a quiet Winnipeg neighbourhood Sunday after a possible gunshot was fired at a bustling community basketball court.

City police were seen scouring an area at the Crescentwood site of Corydon Community Centre just off Rockwood Street around 10 p.m.

Some used flashlights to illuminate areas of the court as they searched. Officers were also seen speaking to people wearing basketball gear and holding basketballs.

Zach Hitchcock said he and some friends were about to enter the "crowded" court area, located on the southeast side of the community centre, at about 9 p.m. when they heard what he believes was a gunshot.

A police officer stands watch outside the basketball court at the Crescentwood site of the Corydon Community Centre on Sunday evening. (CBC) "It was very scary, very loud – it was all very fast and very sudden," Hitchcock told CBC. "We heard the shot so we looked, saw a big commotion of people running around everywhere."

One person ran up a nearby back lane away from the scene, the 18-year-old said.

It's unknown if there were any injuries, and a police spokesperson was not available to comment.

While River Heights and Crescentwood have seen an uptick in property-related crime in recent years, violent crime is uncommon in the area.

"You don't see stuff like this every day," Hitchcock said. "It's terrifying to hear this happen so close to our houses."