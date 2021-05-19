EPC to amend proposed short-term rental regulations

Mayor Scott Gillingham's inner circle plans to make changes to proposed new regulations for short-term rentals such as those offered by Airbnb.

City council's executive policy committee is slated to vote Tuesday on a package of regulations that would see the city license short-term rentals, impose a five-per-cent accommodation tax on the rentals and restrict their operation to primary residences and up to one other property in most areas of Winnipeg.

Right now, the regulations would prevent owners from renting out properties in residential neighbourhoods unless they live in them.

Secondary property rentals would only be allowed downtown or in areas zoned for commercial or multi-family use.

Coun. Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry) said she's proposing an amendment that would make short-term rentals in downtown Winnipeg subject to the same restrictions as those in other neighbourhoods.

Gillingham said he plans to amend the rules as well grandfather up to three short-term rentals in addition to a primary residence, as opposed to only one.

A vote on the package is expected Tuesday afternoon.

Before the vote, no fewer than 24 delegates were registered to speak to EPC about the regulations, with some arguing in favour of tougher rules and others arguing for loosening them up.

Condo owner Craig Penner told the executive policy committee that heavy partying and crime in short-term rentals inside his building — Glasshouse Skylofts, near Canada Life Centre — has grown steadily worse.

He said he felt safer when he lived in an apartment building where the landord had greater control over who came and went.

Short-term rental owners want the rules loosened up to allow them to rent out secondary properties anywhere in Winnipeg.

"We are not the cause of all that ails Winnipeg," said Melanie Mitchell, president of the Manitoba Association of Short Term Rental Owners. "We are a significant part of the solution."

Mitchell said under the proposed rules, she would lose three rental-property businesses because they are located in residential areas.

She also objected to lobbying in favour of the rules by the Manitoba Hotel Association, comparing it to McDonald's seeking input from a competitor such as Burger King.

Regardless of the vote on Tuesday, the proposal is expected to move forward to council as a whole on Feb. 23.