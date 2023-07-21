Curious characters, bizarre artists and a speed demon all subjects of new short doc show
CBC's Creator Network Presents celebrates the work of emerging filmmakers
Creator Network Presents
Airs Saturday, July 22, 2023
8 p.m. on CBC Manitoba
Stream free on CBC Gem now.
Decomposing roadkill, mouldering fruit and rotting vegetables.
Where others see "ick," Joel Penner sees art.
"I think the universe is fascinating and beautiful. I think art helps you get at that visceral sense of beauty and sense of wonder," Penner said.
The Winnipeg artist and his unusual and beautiful art are featured in Creator Network Presents, a new hour-long show featuring nine short documentaries by filmmakers in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
The story of Penner's time-lapse art was filmed by Carmen Ponto and Tyler Funk of Winnipeg. The pair are among more than a dozen filmmakers whose work is featured in the show.
The hour-long show is hosted by comedian and writer Sherry McKay, who co-produced one of the short docs. Trash Can Picasso follows McKay's uncle Troy Fontaine as he creates costumes from reclaimed materials and garbage.
Other shorts in the hour-long show include the story of Destiny Klym, a young race car driver in Saskatchewan who revels in the speed and thrill of competing in NASCAR-regulated events. Saskatchewan filmmaker Aaron Sinclair produced the film, Destiny Takes the Lead.
Another short, called Bakla, follows photographer Ally Gonzalo on his quest to create a community for queer Filipinos.
The seven-minute film, led by filmmaker JIm Agapito, explores the challenges faced by queer Filipinos in coming out to their often strongly Catholic families. It's also an uplifting story about creating your own family and community of support.
The work of filmmakers Sidney Phommarath, Quan Luong, Haley Charney, Craig Guiboche, David Zellis, Ryan Nash, Paul Stabell, Matt Purchase and Aleksandra Osipova is also featured in the show.
Creator Network Presents premieres at 8 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 22, on CBC Manitoba as part of the Absolutely Canadian documentary series.
Stream free on CBC Gem now!