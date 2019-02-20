Shoppers Drug Mart does away with 24-hour stores in Winnipeg

Winnipeggers who need a prescription filled at 3 a.m. will soon be out of luck.

Shoppers Drug Mart is doing away with 24-hour stores in the city, cutting the hours to 8 a.m. until midnight instead.

"Making the decision to reduce hours is never done lightly. We consider accessibility and convenience for our patients and balance that with ensuring the store is running efficiently and profitably," said Julie Dunham, communications manager for the pharmacy chain, which is owned by grocery giant Loblaw.

"In Winnipeg, after-hour demand has been so low it is not practical to continue to operate these stores 24 hours."

The location at Southdale Square (Fermor Avenue and Beaverhill Boulevard) and the one at Mountain Avenue and McPhillips Street have already adjusted to the new hours.

The one at Pembina Highway and Southpark Drive will transition on Feb. 25, while the store in Osborne Village (Roslyn Road and Osborne Street) and the one in Sturgeon Heights (Portage Avenue east of Moray Street) will change over on April 22.

The majority of all other Shoppers stores in the city are already open until either 10 p.m. or midnight. Some, which are located in a shopping centre, are open during mall hours.

Shoppers is also evaluating its store hours in other locations across the country, Dunham said.

"However we do not plan to reduce hours at all of our 24-hour locations," she said.