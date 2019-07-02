2 men shot in 2 days in Winnipeg

Two men are in hospital after being shot in separate incidents during the Canada Day long weekend in Winnipeg.

The first shooting happened around 3 a.m. June 29, around Langside Street and Sara Avenue in the West Broadway neighbourhood.

The man was suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body when officers arrived, a police spokesperson said.

He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Completely random

The following morning, around 6 a.m., police were called to the city's North End for the report of another shooting.

A man with gunshot wounds to the lower body was found on Manitoba Avenue, near Aikins Street. He was rushed to hospital in stable condition.

Police spokeswoman Const. Tammy Skrabek said that shooting "appears to be completely random," while less is known about the earlier incident.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).