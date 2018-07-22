Skip to Main Content
21 attempted murder charges laid after shootings Wednesday

Three Winnipeggers are facing seven attempted murder charges each following two shootings early Wednesday.

Police believe incidents were drug-related

Police have arrested three men following a pair of shootings early Saturday morning. (CBC)

Three people are each facing seven charges of attempted murder after two shootings early Wednesday. 

The shootings happened at about 2:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Blake Street, in the Weston neighbourhood, and about 3:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Cavalier Drive, in the Crestview area. 

Three people were transported to hospital with gunshot wounds following the incident on Blake Street. No injuries were reported in the shooting on Cavalier Drive, though police say a firearm was discharged at the residence. 

Police arrested three suspects Saturday, a man from Thunder Bay, Ont., a man from Winnipeg, and a woman from Winnipeg. In addition to attempted murder, they are all facing several firearms charges. 

A spokesperson said police believe the shootings were not random and were drug-related. 

