4 people shot just north of Winnipeg's downtown

Four men are in hospital after being shot in Winnipeg's Spence neighbourhood early Tuesday.

Police were called to a multiplex near the corner of Spence Street and Cumberland Avenue around 2:15 a.m. and found three people inside a suite, suffering from gunshot wounds.

A fourth victim was found nearby.

Two of the victims are in their 20s and the other two are in their 30s, police said.

A shattered window is seen in a building at Cumberland Avenue and Spence Street where three people were shot on Tuesday. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Officers performed emergency medical care before the men were rushed to hospital.

Three of the victims have been upgraded to stable condition while one remains in guarded condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

About four hours later, and just a few blocks away on Beverley Street, police were called to another shooting that left a woman dead. Another woman, who was also shot, was rushed to hospital in unstable condition.

A police spokesperson said there is no indication the incident on Beverley and the one on Spence are related.

Police cars are parked at both sides of a building on Cumberland Street at Spence Avenue, while yellow police tape is strung around the lower part of the building. (Warren Kay/CBC)

The shootings on Tuesday come one day after two teens were shot, one of whom died, in Winnipeg's St. James neighbourhood.

A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old male remains in hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call investigators in the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS(8477).