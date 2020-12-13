Man in critical condition after early morning shooting in Winnipeg's West End

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being shot in Winnipeg's West End early Sunday morning, police say.

Police were called to the area around Arlington Street and Notre Dame Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. for a report that a man was shot, according to a news release issued Sunday.

Officers found a man in his 40s who was hurt and he was taken to hospital in unstable condition. He's currently in critical condition, according to the release.

Two men were arrested in the area and are in police custody, although no charges have been laid yet.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

