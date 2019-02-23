Man shot twice trying to stop car thieves behind his Winnipeg home

A man was rushed to hospital early Thursday morning after being shot twice behind his home in Winnipeg's Elmwood neighbourhood.

The man heard noises around 2 a.m. outside his house on Poplar Avenue, just off of Brazier Street, police said. He looked out the window and saw people around his vehicle.

He went out and started walking over, shouting at them, and he was shot, police said. The shooter ran off without taking the vehicle.

The man was rushed to hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police did not immediately have information about the man's age or a description of his vehicle.

