Shooting outside Winnipeg bar seriously wounds man in his 20s

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital in critical condition early Sunday morning following a shooting outside a Maryland Street beer store.

The man suffered gunshot wounds and his condition has since been upgraded to stable, Winnipeg police say.

Officers responded to a report of a man shot around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Const. Rob Carver said in a news conference Monday.

No arrests have been made.

Forensic investigators were seen late Sunday morning outside the beer store and bar, between Notre Dame and Wellington avenues, assessing what appeared to be clothing strewn on the ground and a bicycle.

Winnipeg police are asking for anyone with information about the incident to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.