Winnipeg house shot at early Sunday morning

A house in the St. Johns neighbourhood of Winnipeg was shot at early Sunday morning.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver said it appears someone fired a shot at the front door of a house. No one was injured in the shooting and the WPS major crimes unit is investigating.

On Sunday afternoon, many kids could be seen running around the block where the shooting happened. No arrests have been made.

