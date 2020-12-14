2 charged in West End shooting that critically injured man

A 15-year-old boy and 20-year-old man have been charged in connection with a shooting that left an injured man lying on the road in Winnipeg's West End.

Police were called to Arlington Street and Notre Dame Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday and found a critically injured man on the road. He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to critical condition, police said.

The man, in his 40s, is in critical but stable condition as of Monday, says a news release from the police service.

He and the two people who were charged didn't know each other, police said.

The three became involved in an argument that quickly escalated to the shooting, police said.

The 20-year-old is charged with 11 firearm and assault-related offences. His name is not being released at this time, as the investigation is still ongoing.

The 15-year-old has also been charged with three firearm and assault-related offences. His name will not be released because he is a youth.

Both of the accused are from Winnipeg.