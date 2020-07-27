Police ID man of interest in West End shooting

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a shooting investigation.

A man in his 50s was shot on Ellice Avenue, near Maryland Street, around 8 a.m. Saturday morning. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later upgraded to stable.

Police later surrounded a house on Maryland in connection with the investigation and took several people into custody, though no information has been released about whether any charges were laid.

On Monday, police released images from surveillance video of a man they want to speak with in connection to the shooting.

They have not said if he is a suspect, only someone of interest in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the man in the photos is asked to contact major crimes investigators at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477.