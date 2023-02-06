3 people shot by masked intruders at home near downtown Winnipeg

Three people between 15-18 years old were shot and robbed by masked intruders who barged into a home in Winnipeg's Spence neighbourhood on the weekend, police say.

The three male youths were socializing at a home on Spence Street, off Sargent Avenue, just north of the University of Winnipeg on Sunday.

The home invasion happened around 1 a.m. and the attackers ran off soon afterwards, police said in a news release.

The victims drove themselves to hospital, where staff treated them and called police. The victims were last listed in stable condition, police said.

No information was provided on how many people were part of the group of intruders.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police service's major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or leave an anonymous tip through the Crime Stoppers line at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More news from CBC Manitoba: