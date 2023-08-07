Man shot, killed in southwestern Manitoba, RCMP say

A young southwestern Manitoba man was shot and killed on Saturday, RCMP say.

Police said Monday they were called to the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation west of Brandon just after 5 p.m. where they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital, where he died, according to a Monday news release.

A 41-year-old man faces a second-degree murder charge while a 17-year-old boy faces weapons charges, said RCMP. Both are being held in custody.

RCMP said their investigation is ongoing but no further suspects have been identified.

Police ask anyone with information about the homicide or who witnessed it to call Virden RCMP at 204-748-2046.

