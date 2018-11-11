Teen charged with manslaughter after 17-year-old dies from gunshot wound

Winnipeg police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after a 17-year-old male died from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

The 17-year-old was found by police who were responding to a report of a shooting at a residence on Sherburn Street, near the Sargent Park area, at about 12:20 a.m. on Nov. 10.

A Winnipeg police cruiser is parked in the back lane behind a home on Sherburn Street Saturday, where Winnipeg police were investigating a homicide. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The victim was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The 15-year-old youth is now facing manslaughter and a number of firearms charges, and has been detained in custody. Const. Rob Carver said he is known to Winnipeg police.

Police believe the pair were known to each other, that they had been hanging out that night, and that the shooting was "not an act of aggression," said Carver.

The firearm was a long gun, not a hand gun, Carver said.

