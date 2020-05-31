3 men wanted in connection with 2 shootings last weekend, police say

Police are looking for three men wanted in connection with two shootings in north Winnipeg last weekend.

Both happened on May 23: one where shots were fired at a home in the William Whyte neighbourhood, and the other at a home in the Weston neighbourhood, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Sunday.

No one was injured in either shooting, the release said.

Police have issued arrest warrants for Micheal Kevin Ndlovu, 29 (described as six feet one inch and 244 pounds); Adam Joseph Shingoose, 27 (five feet 10 inches and 212 pounds); and Troy John Bonner, 22 (five feet 10 inches and 272 pounds).

Police said the men are considered dangerous and could be armed, and people should not approach them.

Anyone with information about where the men are is asked to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.