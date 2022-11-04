Meteor lights up skies over southern Manitoba

Some early risers in southern Manitoba caught a glimpse of a large meteor that lit up eastern skies early Friday morning, an event an astronomer described as a 'once- or twice-in-a-lifetime' experience.

The bright fireball was spotted falling from the sky east of Winnipeg at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

"We're getting lots and lots of reports. It's that wonderful time of the year where it's still kind of dark as people are getting up … so a lot of people saw it, and it seems to be basically the bigger cousin of the typical shooting star," Manitoba Museum astronomer Scott Young told CBC News.

Shooting stars happen every day around the world, he said, but the average person isn't always outside at the right time to see it. "If you saw it, you should count yourself lucky."

What sets this shooting star apart from others, Young says, is its size.

Meteors can be as small as a piece of cosmic dust, but he suspects the one people saw on Friday morning was closer to the size of a piece of gravel.

"That makes them a bigger flash when it burns up [entering the atmosphere] and we call those fireballs — or technically the term is bolide — but fireball is a lot more descriptive of what it looks like," he said.

Rosemary Miguez, who lives in Dunnottar, Man., was taken aback Friday morning by what she thought was someone shining a flood light toward her house.

"[The sky] lit up like somebody was coming through the yard with a great big huge light shining on our house," Miguez said.

She says she got up to look out the window, but didn't see anything.



"I remember just sort of [thinking], this is really odd. And then I heard on the radio that [a meteor] had been spotted and I thought, oh my God!"

Miguez says she usually gets up fairly early, tunes into the radio and has a cup of tea and spends some time looking at the stars and sunrises through her east-facing window.

"Had I done my usual routine, I probably would have seen it," she said.

Young says that the shooting star might have come from a meteor shower.

"When we see one of these, we encourage people to report their sightings to the International Meteor Organization, which basically triangulates them and tries to figure out where this object came from," he said.