Shooting at Red River Ex leaves teen in critical condition

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot at one of Winnipeg's largest summer fairs.

Police were called to Red River Exhibition Park on the west edge of the city around 7 p.m. Monday. The teen was rushed to hospital and three people were taken into custody.

Police vehicles, tape and evidence markers blocked off a section of the Red River Ex, just outside one of the washrooms, while midway games and rides continued a short distance away.

Garth Rogerson, CEO of the Red River Exhibition Association, told CBC News on Monday that in-house emergency services paramedics at the fair attended to the boy "within seconds," followed closely by police and city fire paramedic services.

Police on Monday would only say an incident occurred but didn't offer more information. They confirmed the shooting on Tuesday.

No details have been released about the people arrested but police said they face charges.

More information is expected from police later this morning.