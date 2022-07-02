RCMP shoot, injure 22-year-old man on Shamattawa First Nation

A Shamattawa First Nation man was shot and seriously injured by RCMP in the northern Manitoba community Saturday, the federal police service and the community's chief say.

Around 1 p.m. CT, officers responded to a report of a male carrying a firearm. While on patrol, the officers heard shots, according to police.

A suspect was located outside a community home and shots were fired after what was described as an "interaction" between him and the officers, RCMP said via Twitter shortly after 6 p.m. CT.

The 22-year-old was taken to the local nursing station.

In an interview late Saturday afternoon, Shamattawa Chief Jordna Hill said the man was waiting to be airlifted to hospital in Winnipeg and described his condition as "50-50."

"I'm praying that he makes it through, pulls through," he said. Family members at the nursing station are "emotional and angry," Hill said.

No officers were injured, RCMP said, adding the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which investigates serious incidents involving police in the province, has been notified.

Shamattawa is located about 745 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Chief calls for RCMP policy review

Hill said he's been in contact with Indigenous leaders from political advocacy organizations Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak and the Assembly of First Nations about the shooting and hopes to set up a conference with them.

He also said he wants a review of RCMP policy and procedures, saying shootings like this are a "common occurrence" in Indigenous communities.

Hill said he hopes to preserve peace in the remote community in the wake of the shooting.

People there are upset, he said. "There's a lot of rage and shock right now," Hill said.