Man shot on street in Portage la Prairie

A 38-year-old man is in hospital after being shot on one of the busiest streets in Portage la Prairie.

RCMP were called just 9 p.m. Wednesday about shots being fired and a man seen injured on Saskatchewan Avenue E., the main road through the small city 80 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

When officers arrived, the man had made his way inside the front lobby of a nearby building. He was rushed to hospital in Winnipeg, where he remains in stable condition.

Witnesses told RCMP they saw two males, dressed in black, running away from the area.

RCMP ask anyone with information to call them at 204-857-4445. Anonymous tips can also be left on the Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

