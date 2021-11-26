Woman shot in Portage la Prairie Wednesday morning

A woman is recovering after being shot Wednesday morning while she was a passenger in an SUV in Portage la Prairie.

A car with two men inside drove up beside the SUV on Sixth Avenue just before 8 a.m., RCMP said in a news release.

One of the men fired at the SUV, which held the passenger and a woman who was driving, and then the car sped off, the news release said.

The injured woman was taken to hospital but has since been released.

The shooting wasn't random and those involved knew each other, police said.

RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for one man in connection with the incident.

Kalsey Houle, 32, is charged with assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is described as five feet, eight inches, about 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and is known to live in Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation, Brandon and Winnipeg, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445 or submit a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.