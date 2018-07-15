Shooting, assault in Portage la Prairie not random, police say

One man was shot and another seriously assaulted in Portage la Prairie early Sunday, prompting local RCMP to call in additional crews to investigate.

​Officers from the Portage la Prairie detachment responded to a report of gunshots near 17th Street at around 12 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Nearby, officers also located an 18-year-old man who had been seriously assaulted, according to an RCMP news release.

The 20-year-old was taken to hospital in stable condition, while the 18-year-old was transported to hospital in unstable condition, but has since improved, police said.

Both victims are from Portage la Prairie. Police do not believe these were random acts.

RCMP say additional resources have been called in to help with the investigation, including the major crime unit, the forensic identification unit and police dog services.

They did not say Sunday whether any arrests have been made.

