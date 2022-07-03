Man killed in shooting at St. Norbert home

Winnipeg police are investigating the killing of a man at a home in St. Norbert early Sunday.

Police said they were called to a two-storey home in the 200 block of Houde Drive around 2:55 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

They have ruled the man's death a homicide, a duty office inspector said. No other information about the victim was available.

The inspector could not comment on any arrests made or suspect information, but said police do not believe the killing to be a random act.

Forensic investigation officers remained at the scene into Sunday afternoon. Bullet holes were visible in the front window of the home.

More information is expected Monday, police said.