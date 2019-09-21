Winnipeg police investigating shots fired near Pembina Hotel

Winnipeg police are investigating following reports of shots being fired near a Pembina Highway hotel early Saturday morning.

Evidence markers could be seen Saturday in the parking lot of the Pembina Hotel, just south of the Jubilee Avenue intersection. A car with a flat tire — and what appeared to be a puncture in the tire marked — was in the parking lot.

An employee at the beer vendor next door to the hotel told CBC News they arrived at work at 9 a.m. to find the evidence markers in the parking lot, and the car with a flat tire.

Police confirmed they responded to a call on the 1000 block of Pembina Highway at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

They haven't located any suspects or victims at this time, and it's not known if there were any injuries.