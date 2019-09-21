Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police investigating shots fired near Pembina Hotel
Manitoba

Winnipeg police investigating shots fired near Pembina Hotel

Winnipeg police are investigating following an incident involving use of a firearm outside a Pembina Highway hotel early Saturday morning.

Police wouldn't say if there were any injuries associated with the incident

CBC News ·
Police are investigating an incident involving a shooting near the Pembina Hotel. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Winnipeg police are investigating following reports of shots being fired near a Pembina Highway hotel early Saturday morning.

Evidence markers could be seen Saturday in the parking lot of the Pembina Hotel, just south of the Jubilee Avenue intersection. A car with a flat tire — and what appeared to be a puncture in the tire marked — was in the parking lot.

An employee at the beer vendor next door to the hotel told CBC News they arrived at work at 9 a.m. to find the evidence markers in the parking lot, and the car with a flat tire.

Police confirmed they responded to a call on the 1000 block of Pembina Highway at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

They haven't located any suspects or victims at this time, and it's not known if there were any injuries.

A car with a flat tire was seen outside the Pembina Hotel Saturday morning. (Justin Fraser/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories