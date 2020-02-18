15-year-old charged after man shot in North End home

An argument turned into a shooting inside a home in Winnipeg on the weekend.

Police say two people — a 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man — went to a home on Dufferin Avenue, off Main Street, around 8 a.m. Saturday.

The 19-year-old got into an argument with a man who lived there and while they were in a heated exchange, the 15-year-old pulled out a sawed-off rifle and fired it at the man, police said.

The man was hit in the upper body and the two ran off.

Police were called and they found the 15-year-old and 19-year-old in the area, along with the gun and ammunition.

They were arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and other weapons-related offences.

The shooting victim was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.