Man shot in Winnipeg's North End by complete stranger

A 46-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being shot in Winnipeg's North End on Monday.

The man told officers he was walking around Powers Street and Pritchard Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. when he was shot "by an unknown person for an unknown reason," a news release from the police service says.

The man was wounded in the upper body and rushed to hospital in unstable condition. He has since been upgraded to stable.

No arrests have been made, police said.

The major crimes unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).