Boy charged after teen girl, woman shot in northern Manitoba

A 15-year-old boy is charged with numerous offences after a teenage girl and woman were shot in a northern Manitoba town on New Year's Day.

RCMP were called just before 6 a.m. to a street in Mosakahiken Cree Nation.

Police say three people — a 16-year-old girl, 19-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy — were walking along a street when they were shot at.

The girl and woman were hit and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said. The other teen was not physically injured.

The 15-year-old who allegedly fired the gun is charged with numerous weapons-related offences, assault causing bodily harm and failure to comply with prior court orders.

Mosakahiken Cree Nation is about 475 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg and around 60 km east of The Pas.

