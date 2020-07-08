Shooting near Health Sciences Centre sends 1 person to hospital
A person was taken to hospital in unstable condition just before midnight Tuesday after a shooting near Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. last night on Maryland Street near Notre Dame Avenue, police said.
Police couldn't say Wednesday morning whether anyone has been arrested yet, but plan to release more details later.