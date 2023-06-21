Man injured in daytime shooting near schoolyard in Winnipeg's West End

A 20-year-old man was shot during the middle of the afternoon on Tuesday near an elementary school in Winnipeg's West End.

Police said they responded to "multiple calls of firearm shots" around 3 p.m. at Ellice Avenue and Agnes Street. John M. King School for students from kindergarten to Grade 6 is located at the intersection.

Officers later found the victim at a house on Victor Street, one block away, suffering from gunshot injuries to the upper body.

He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable condition.

No arrests have yet been made, police said in a news release. The shooter ran from the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information, or who might have video footage of the incident or events leading up to it, is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

