1 person in hospital after Winnipeg shooting
A shooting near Magnus Avenue and Main Street sent one person to hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning.
Police taped off section of Magnus Avenue at Main Street Tuesday morning
Winnipeg police taped off a section of Magnus Avenue at Main Street after they were called to the scene around 5:45 a.m. and found an injured male.
Investigators are still at the scene.
No other details are available at this time, a police spokesperson told CBC News.
CBC News will update with more information as it becomes available.
