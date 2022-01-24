Winnipeg man killed in Sunday morning shooting

A man is dead after being shot in Winnipeg's Spence neighbourhood Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at around 8:46 a.m. on Young Street between Ellice Avenue and Sargent Avenue. Police were called after residents in the area heard gunfire, police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said.

Officers found the victim, Dustin Curtis Kyle Gibbs, 28, outside with severe wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

Gibbs lived in the area but had ties to South Indian Lake, also known as O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation, Murray said.

Murray couldn't say whether police believe the incident was random or whether the shooter and victim knew each other.

He said police are encouraging residents in the area to come forward if they noticed anything unusual the morning of the shooting.

"No piece of information is too small, and a lot of times our homicide investigations progress with small information," he said.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).