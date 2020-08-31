Toronto man dies after shooting in Winnipeg

A 21-year-old man from Toronto is dead after a shooting in Winnipeg's North End.

Mohammed Yonis Ali was found critically injured on Aug. 26 after police were called to Aberdeen Avenue, between Sinclair and Artillery streets, around 8:45 p.m.

He was rushed to hospital and listed in grave condition.

Ali died from his injuries two days later, police said.

The homicide unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Ali's death is the city's 30th homicide of the year and the 10th listed as a result of a shooting.