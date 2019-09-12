Man shot near downtown Winnipeg police headquarters

A shooting in downtown Winnipeg has left blood and bullet casings on the ground, a half block from the headquarters for the police service.

A member of the service was leaving the building just after 1 a.m. Thursday when he heard gunshots, said Winnipeg Police Service spokesman Const. Jay Murray.

Officers in the building also heard them and tracked the incident to the lane between Smith and Garry streets, just north of the police HQ on Graham Avenue.

In the alley, still blocked late Thursday morning by police tape, they found forensic evidence in the form of bullet casings, as well as blood where the lane meets Garry Street.

Around 1:40 a.m., a man in his 20s turned up at a hospital with gunshot wounds to his upper body, Murray said, adding the victim is believed to be in stable condition but has not been co-operating with investigators.

Murray confirmed police believe the victim is the person who was shot near the police HQ.

"Certainly, there's some challenges with dealing with this individual, which has created some complexities with the investigation."

No arrests have been made.

The WPS headquarters building was also struck by what police believe was a bullet. Forensic testing is being done to confirm, Murray said, adding that evidence from the shooting was also found in the parking lot of the former Pint pub on Garry Street.

"Detectives are still investigating but at this time there's no evidence to suggest that members of the Winnipeg Police Service were targets of the shooting," he said.

"I don't think anyone that's leaving work expects to be faced with gunfire. That applies to any type of work, not just specific to the Winnipeg Police Service, although certainly, we may have an increased risk just by virtue of our profession.

"But this is the type of incident that can happen anywhere, and I think it speaks to the general risk that gun violence shows to society."

Anyone with information about the incident, or anyone who witnessed it, is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).