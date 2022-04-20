Police identify man shot to death at West End apartment

Ira Hayes Disbrowe, 26, has been identified as the man shot to death at an apartment block in Winnipeg's West End on Monday.

Police were called around 5 p.m. to the building at the corner of Sargent Avenue and Beverley Street, where Disbrowe was found critically injured.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and died. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact investigators in the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).