Homicide victim found shot in Ross Avenue back lane

A man is dead after police found him with a gunshot wound in an alley in Winnipeg's Centennial neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police found the 57-year-old man in the back lane between Ross and Elgin avenues, near the intersection of Isabel Street and Ross Avenue, after they responded to a call about an injured man at around 1:40 p.m., says a Winnipeg Police Service news release.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries.

Police ask anyone who was in the area that afternoon who might have witnessed anything suspicious to come forward. You can contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508.

Police also ask businesses or residents in the area who have video surveillance to check their cameras.

"Please remember details that may appear insignificant at first glance could be critical information for investigators," the news release says.