Second arrest made in Winnipeg shooting death from 2019

A second man has been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting death from January 2019.

Brennan Eugene Robert Bercier, 24, was arrested and charged on Thursday, in connection to the death of Dexter Cortavista Dejarisco, 31.

Dejarisco was was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being shot with a homemade weapon on Jan. 7, 2019.

He was found inside a home on Burrows Avenue near McGregor Street with a wound in his upper body.

He died eight days later.

Dexter Cortavista Dejarisco was shot with a homemade weapon at a North End home in January 2019. (Facebook)

Benny Lance Hansen, 35, was the first to be charged.

He was arrested at the home and charged with aggravated assault. That was upgraded when Dejarisco died.

Hansen and Bercier are believed to be acquaintances who were together when the shooting happened, police said Friday, adding that no further arrests are expected.