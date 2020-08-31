Skip to Main Content
Man charged in shooting death on Selkirk Avenue in Winnipeg
Manitoba

A 38-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in a shooting death earlier this month on Selkirk Avenue in Winnipeg.

Owen Russell Smith found with gunshot wound on Aug. 4

CBC News ·
Winnipeg police block Selkirk Avenue earlier this month as they investigate the shooting of Owen Russell Smith. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Albert Sam Campeau was arrested on Aug. 28 in connection with the death of Owen Russell Smith.

Smith, 29, was found with a fatal gunshot wound on Selkirk, near Salter Street, on Aug. 4.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but pronounced dead upon arrival, police said.

