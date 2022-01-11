1 charged, 4 others wanted in November shooting death of Winnipeg man

One man is charged with second-degree murder and Winnipeg police are looking for four more men facing the same charge for the November shooting death of Tyler Patrick Yarema.

Officers were called on Nov. 29 to a home on Forrester Avenue in the Meadowood neighbourhood around 5:30 a.m. for reports of gunshots. Yarema, 42, was found wounded and later died.

Keegan Shamus Little, 24, was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged.

Now police are looking for Bryce Alexander Keating, 23, Jamie Rae Shorting, 24, Jamie Lee Rudolph, 33, and Jake Steven Ducharme, 32. All are wanted on the same charge.

Jamie Lee Rudolph, left, and Jake Steven Ducharme are two more people wanted in connection to the November shooting death of Tyler Yarema. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Keating is described as five-foot-nine and 181 pounds, Shorting is described as six-foot-one and 216 pounds, Rudolph (who also goes by the name Jamie Lee Knight, is described as six feet tall and 211 pounds, and Ducharme is described as six-foot-one and 166 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of any of the men is asked to call 911, or contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).