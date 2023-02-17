Dauphin RCMP probe shooting of man, 18

Dauphin RCMP are hoping the public can offer assistance after a man suffered a gunshot wound as he was walking in the southern part of the city.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Jackson Street on Wednesday at about 11:30 p.m., a Friday release says.

Two men, 18 and 19, were walking together down the street when they heard shots fired near Lilly Avenue.

The younger man quickly realized he had been shot and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, RCMP say. The other man was not wounded.

Mounties patrolled the area and secured the scene before police dogs and forensic identification services went into action.

RCMP are hoping to hear from witnesses to the incident, or who might have information that could help with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure a tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

