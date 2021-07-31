Suspect in Dakota Community Centre shooting considered armed, dangerous: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help locating a suspect in a shooting early Friday at the Dakota Community Centre in the St. Vital area.

Officers were called to the centre around 1:30 a.m., where they learned a 19-year-old man was shot. He was being taken to hospital by people he knew when police arrived.

Two youths were arrested for aggravated assault. One also faces weapons-related charges, police said in a news release Saturday.

The 19-year-old victim was in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police say they are now also looking for Carlin Dare, 18, in connection with the shooting.

Police investigate Friday following a shooting at the Dakota Community Centre. (Darin Morash/CBC)

Dare, who police said is considered armed and dangerous, is six feet one inch tall and 220 pounds. He is not to be approached if spotted, police warn.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-8477.