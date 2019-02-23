Shooting in William Whyte neighbourhood sends man to hospital

Police are investigating a reported shooting that sent a man to hospital in unstable condition on Sunday.

Around 4:50 p.m., Winnipeg police officers were called to the area of Charles Street and Aberdeen Avenue.

They found an injured man in his 20s. He was taken to hospital, where his condition was upgraded to stable.

The victim has been unco-operative with investigators, said Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray.

The investigation continues.

