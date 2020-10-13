Vehicle shot at in Portage la Prairie, 17-year-old charged

A 17-year-old is charged with multiple weapons-related offences after a vehicle was shot at in Portage la Prairie, Man., on Monday.

RCMP said they were called by numerous people around 9 p.m. about a young man walking around Lorne Avenue W. and Eighth Street N.W. with a gun.

Several people say he pointed the weapon at them, RCMP said.

Police then received reports of gunshots being heard.

Officers found a vehicle that had been shot at and hit while people were inside it. Nobody was injured.

With help from a canine unit, a youth was found just before 9:30 p.m. A firearm was located nearby.

The teen remains in custody as the investigation continues, RCMP said.

More news from CBC Manitoba: