40-year-old man facing attempted murder charges after woman shot

A 40-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges following a shooting early Saturday morning in the William Whyte area.

Officers were in the area of Andrews Street and Aberdeen Avenue just after 2 a.m. when they found a woman in a truck who had been shot in the upper body, according to a release from Winnipeg police.

As more officers arrived at the scene, a male suspect approached officers and hurled an item between two parked vehicles.

He then placed his arms in the air, and was arrested. He has since been detained in custody.

Police later found a firearm near the vehicle.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since improved.

Police believe the suspect, who owns the truck, was in a dispute with the victim and an acquaintance shortly before the shooting.

More from CBC Manitoba: